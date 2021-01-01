﻿﻿The Flora is an underwire bra-style top with a pillowy, ruched top layer detail and ruched elastic straps. The ruching + elastic give this top a very flexible fit, and the underwire provides medium support. The Flora has no padding, a clasp-back closure, and an adjustable front tie. This suit is made with Italian Carvico Vita lycra, which is made with ECONYL® regenerated nylon. This recycled fabric is twice as resistant to chlorine, suntan lotions & oils than traditional lycra. Designed in Austin. Ethically made in Bali. Hand wash in cool water after each wear. Lay flat or hang to dry away from direct sunlight. Sunscreens, lotions, chlorine, prolonged sun exposure, and friction with rough surfaces can cause damage to material. Women's Recycled Black Fabric Flora Top - Jet XL HOUSE OF ZZ