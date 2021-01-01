The Silhouette Bottom will be your favourite tanning bikini bottoms, with thin straps and an adjustable coverage at the back, allowing you to decide how much you dare to bare, you're sure to have the best tan with minimal lines. A simple design that is versatile, sexy, and sustainable! It'll be your go-to bikini summer after summer. Details Thin, high hip straps Adjustable bum coverage Premium quality fabric Super-soft and rich hand feel ECONYL Regenerated Nylon 78% Recycled Polyamide 22% Elastane In order for your swimwear to last season after season it is important that you care for it properly. Below are a few top tips on how to make your swimwear last: Rinse your swimwear in fresh cold water as soon as possible after wearing. Use a mild hand soap or mild detergent that doesn't contain any moisturisers. Don't use a strong detergent as this can be too harsh on the swimwear. Ensure the soapy water has covered the whole piece and gently massage it in. Rinse thoroughly in cold water, ensuring all soap has been rinsed off. Don't hang your swimwear to dry as this may stretch the fabric and elastics. Lay it flat in the shade to dry fully before wearing again. Do not wring, iron, tumble dry or machine wash. Our Signature collection is made from Econyl, regenerated nylon, which is made from ocean waste. Due to the innovative construction of the fabric, it is twice as resistant to chlorine, suntan creams and oils than other fabrics. Women's Recycled Black Fabric Silhouette Bottom Large Offend Swimwear