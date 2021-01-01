Say yes to VINYL! Super-sexy high waisted black midi skirt in a vinyl fabric. Vinyl has a special three dimensional pattern. Closure with a metallic zipper in the back seam. The zippers used in this collection are Italian made from recycled polyester tape. Tapes are made from 100% Polyester yarns recycled with a mechanical process where the PET bottles are selected, shredded and transformed into a new polymer without the addition of chemical additives. This process made in Italy, saves 60% of energy consumption and 32% of CO2 emissions and 94% of water consumption. Dry clean Hand wash Women's Recycled Black Fabric Statement 3D High-Waisted Vinyl Skirt Medium LVFD