This sleeveless high-low summer dress made of 100% cotton is just what you need on hot summer days since the cotton absorbs moisture perfectly, allowing you to cool down quickly. The dress is decorated with Greek inspired embroidery which will always remind you of wonderful Greece. Machine Wash 30 Similar Colors Dry Clean Do not Tumble Not Bleach Women's Recycled Lapis Cotton Sleeveless High-Low Embroidered Dress - White/ XS Haris Cotton