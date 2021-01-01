The Revivify Slim Fit Trousers are made from up-cycled fabrics. These are surplus factory materials that are left from previous collections. We source such fabrics and use them in our collection so they can have a new life and be loved once again. The trousers have a long, slim fit silhouette with medium waist. They have two slant pockets on the front and two jetted pockets at the back. The trousers are fastened with a front zipper in a contrasting colour with a ring puller. The hem can be reversed to show the contrasting colour on the inside. The trousers come in glen plaid pattern with neon yellow zipper and hem detail. To find your correct size, please, check the sizing information below. This garment is made entirely from up-cycled fabrics. Take good care of it: machine wash cold, lay flat to dry, iron at low temperature and wear it with love. main: 100% up-cycled wool details: 100% up-cycled linen Women's Recycled Grey Linen Revivify Sustainable Trousers Checker XS blonde gone rogue