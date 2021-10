Gray dress cut with an asymmetric style from 100% eco-friendly viscose featuring a sleeveless design, high-low hem, mid-length. Dress has detachable sleeves, so you can wear it in 3 different ways. This dress goes perfect with sneakers, heels and boots depending your mood. Specially designed dress to impress. Delicate hand wash in cool water (max 30°C / 85°F) or dry clean Women's Recycled Grey Magda Asymmetric Dress Medium Z.G.EST