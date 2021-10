Our SENSA top is ideal if you're looking for an everyday wardrobe essential that will never go out of fashion. An effortless yet stylish basic top that can take you through the seasons, featuring a subtle cowl neckline and short capped sleeves to keep you cool throughout the Summer season. 30º Eco Machine Wash Made from 95% Lenzing™ Modal / 5% Spandex 30º Eco Machine Wash Vegan Women's Recycled Green Modal Sensa Top Seagrass Medium KOMODO