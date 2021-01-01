This forties style midi high waisted skirt has a clean waist inside bind finish and a zipper opening left side seam. It has a half skirt lining in cotton voile and features a centre front and back seam detail with French seams for all internal seams. Fabric: 100% Cotton Voile (Deadstock fabric) Fabric is made in Italy. The fabric feels/looks: Lightweight cotton voile, soft and looks sheer. mn Care: Love our planet and your product by washing less, gentle cold machine wash, line dry flat, do not tumble dry, only green dry cleaners. Designed and made in Sydney, Australia. mn Afterlife: Do not throw your product in the trash, send it back to www. madrenatura.com. au We only made small quantities (small runs of production) which means it's very limited. Women's Recycled Natural Cotton Fern Midi Skirt Sand Small madre natura