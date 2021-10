The effortless simplicity of linen gauze always amazes. Easy to wear and comfortable for all weather conditions, it will uplift any of your summer looks. Pair it with jeans or loose fit pants as it can be worn at work or beach with the same ease. Machine Wash 30 Similar Colors Dry Clean Do not Tumble Not Bleach Women's Recycled Natural Cotton Linen Gauze Blouse-Beige XS Haris Cotton