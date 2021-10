This is the ultimate everyday linen midi dress, with its loose fit and slightly balloon-like shape. Curved horizontal lines make the waist flow and vertical lines at the front and back create an elongating effect. The button-fastening keyhole at the back adds just the right amount of pizazz. Machine Wash 30 Similar Colors Dry Clean Do not Tumble Do Not Bleach Women's Recycled Natural Cotton Panelled Midi Linen Ballon Dress - Beach Sand XXL Haris Cotton