The Rejoice Flared Trousers are made from up-cycled fabrics. These are surplus factory materials that are left from previous collections. We source such fabrics and use them in our collection so they can have a new life and be loved once again. The trousers have a flared silhouette and a high waist. They come in beige with pink upper panel at the front and back. There are two angled pockets at the back. The belt is wide with belt loops. The trousers are fastened with two jean buttons in matching antique colour. To find your correct size, please, check the sizing information below. This garment is made entirely from up-cycled fabrics. Take good care of it: machine wash cold, lay flat to dry, iron at low temperature and wear it with love. main: 100% cotton details: 100% cotton Women's Recycled Natural Cotton Rejoice Flared Sustainable Trousers - Beige Small blonde gone rogue