7/8 Leggings Blue and light blue with mesh detail for added breathability High waist style Pocket on the left leg Concealed back pocket with zip Made from 80% recycled plastics and 20% spandex Model is 5'7" and wears XS leggings and XXS vest top Our leggings do come up a little big, if you prefer a tighter fit we recommend going down a size Designed for; Yoga & Pilates Gym Running Climbing Materials We have created all of our activewear products using recycled plastics and bamboo. Our goal is to create the best products while helping to reduce plastic waste in our oceans. rPET consumes less energy than producing virgin polyester and keeps bottles and other plastics out of the landfill sites. Wash at 40°C (104°F) on a reduced spin. Do not bleach and do not dry clean Women's Recycled Peach Zigzag Leggings Large Perky Peach