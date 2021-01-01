By now you probably have the Himalayan Salt lamp, body scrub, and grinder. Why not complete your cleansing and purification ritual with this Himalayan Salt inspired dusty rose pink in our Midi Bike Short? Quite possibly the most flattering short you'll ever own, these shorts feature pockets, a crossover waistband, and ruched detailing that will have you spending a little too much time in the mirror, eyeing your behind. Even better? They're certified Carbon Neutral, meaning you can feel good about your purchase while being a little vain. We call it "conscious confidence." 84% RPET, 16% spandex Made from 16.77 Recycled Bottles Wash cold, lay flat to dry Women's Recycled Pink Salt Midi Bike Short XXL Wolven