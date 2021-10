Our bike shorts are the perfect mid- thigh length with two deep side pockets and a high waist silhouette, these shorts are flattering on all body types. Fits true to size- size up if you want a higher waist. Made using post- consumer recycled plastic. 86% RPET, 16% spandex Made From 16.77 Recycled Bottles Wash cold, lay flat to dry Women's Recycled Brown Pocket Bike Short - Turmeric XS Wolven