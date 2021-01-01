One of the latest additions to the KMM Hallmarked Double coin collection. Two coins bonded together, the American three cent and the Harp side of the 3d Irish coin. If you love your Irish and American heritage this is the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. The American/Irish Double Coin charm is worn with a yellow gold plated 18 inch curb chain. The charms and chains are all solid sterling silver and the gold plating is 22.5 carat and 2 microns thick. Katie Mullally charms are handmade in the UK and hallmarked at The London Assay Office with the unique KMM hallmark, guaranteeing that your new treasure is an investment as well as something to love, cherish and wear. Look after your signature KMM piece and it will last forever. Look after a piece of Katie Mullally silver and it will last forever. As with anything precious to you jewellery has to be looked after. The best way to care for your jewellery is to wear everyday, but when you're not wearing ideally keep in the pouch provided, which contains an anti-tarnish square, as exposure to the air and environment can cause your jewellery to tarnish over time. After wearing gently wipe each piece of jewellery clean of make up and skin oils with the cleaning cloth provided. Women's Recycled Rose Gold American Irish Kmm Hallmarked Double Coin Necklace Yellow Gold Plated Katie Mullally