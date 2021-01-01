For the nature lovers at heart. This earth-toned print is laced with vibrant greens to instantly transport you to the magic of the sacred outdoors - even if you're powering through asanas inside. These midi-length bike shorts feature a flattering, high-waisted, crossover waistband and ruched detailing. Even better? They have two slip pockets big enough for an iPhone. 84% RPET, 16% spandex Made with 16.77 Recycled Bottles Wash cold, lay flat to dry Women's Recycled Rose Gold Fauna Midi Bike Short XS Wolven