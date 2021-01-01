A satin blouse with serious dramatic flair, the Ferrara Blouse is guaranteed to make a statement. Cut from lustrous stretch satin and dramatically ruched along the billowy dolman sleeves, Ferrara is an effortlessly chic option for everything from business meetings to dinner in the city. Commitment to sustainability: AS by DF packaging is made from 100% recycled materials that are 100% biodegradable and plastic-free. 95% Nylon, 5% Spandex Dry clean only Women's Recycled Rose Gold Ferrara Blouse Large AS by DF