Jockey Generation Women's Recycled Seamfree Ribbed Plunge Bralette - Black XXL

Even better than the light and luxurious feeling of the Jockey Generation™ Eco Seamfree Rib Deep V Bralette is knowing it’s made from 75percent recycled nylon to reduce landfill waste and help protect our planet. The soft, stretchy rib knit glides smoothly over your curves, while the wide, jersey underband lends natural-looking, gentle uplift and comfortable, wire-free support. And because it’s Seamfree, it won’t show under your more fitted fashions. Like every Jockey Generation™ product, this bralette is 100percent guaranteed for comfort, fit and quality. Feels Good + Does Good Introducing Jockey Generation™, new and only at Target. This line of elevated essentials was thoughtfully crafted to deliver effortless style, quality for life and innovative solutions that promise everyday comfort for everyone in your family. When you buy any Jockey Generation™ product, a portion of your purchase price* up to a total of $500,000 per year will be donated to the Jockey Being Family Foundation to educate, support and strengthen adoptive families to help keep them together forever. Find out more at JockeyBeingFamily website. *For any Jockey Generation™ product purchased at Target only, Jockey will donate one-half of a percent of the purchase price excluding sales tax up to a total of $500,000 per calendar year to Jockey Being Family Foundation, Ltd. Purchase not tax deductible. Size: XXL. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.