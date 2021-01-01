The Shaw is a one piece swimsuit that features a removeable cross-laced eyelet siding detail, a high cut leg, low cut back, and cheeky coverage. It has a premium, silk-like outer material and is lined in a matching matte material, making it an excellent reversible option for any occasion. Take it from beach to bar and style as a chic bodysuit! This suit is lined in Italian Carvico Vita lycra, which is made with ECONYL® regenerated nylon. This recycled fabric is twice as resistant to chlorine, suntan lotions & oils than traditional lycra. Designed in Austin. Ethically made in Bali. Hand wash in cool water after each wear. Lay flat or hang to dry away from direct sunlight. Sunscreens, lotions, chlorine, prolonged sun exposure, and friction with rough surfaces can cause damage to material. Women's Recycled Brown Silk Shaw One Piece - Bronze High Shine XS HOUSE OF ZZ