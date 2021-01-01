This baby features an 18K rose golden plated case, made from top grade recycled stainless steel. The brown waxed leather strap goes perfectly with the distinctive black dial, giving it that extra edge which will make your wrist shine, shine, shine! If you want a distinctive watch which will elegantly dress your wrist at any possible occasion, look no further. As always, our offer is wrapped in a 100% climate neutral concept, from design to delivery. Oh Yeah! Although we only use top-quality materials in our production process, we have gathered a few helpful tips for you to extend the lifespan of your KOBLA accessories even further: Always remove your products before doing any cosmetic procedures. You should definitely avoid contact with hairspray, perfume and other cosmetics. Clean your products regularly, for example using a microfibre towel made humid (not soaked!) with medium warm water. Do not use soap and make sure to dry thoroughly afterwards! When not wearing our products, store them out of sunlight in our jewellery box or jewellery bag. Case: Recycled Stainless Steel, 18K Rose Gold Plated, 38mm diameter Glass: Unscratchable Sapphire Crystal Dial: Black Dial with Rose Golden Hands and Indexes Strap: Brown Waxed Leather, 18mm wide Strap Mechanism: Quick Release/Interchangeable Movement: 1L45 Japanese Miyota Movement Water Resistance: 3 ATM Coating: Applied via Zero Waste IP (Ion Plating) Women's Recycled Black Stainless Steel Strap Watch KOBLA