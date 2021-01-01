A new addition to the vintage inspired Katie Mullally coin collection - the American coin in solid sterling silver. This elegant three cent coin charm is the perfect minimalist piece to compliment any outfit, day or night. The American coin charm is worn with a 18 inch curb chain. As with all Katie Mullally designs, the charm is collectable and can be delicately layered with other pieces. The charms and chains are all solid sterling silver. Katie Mullally charms are handmade in the UK and hallmarked at The London Assay Office with the unique KMM hallmark, guaranteeing that your new treasure is an investment as well as something to love, cherish and wear. Look after your signature KMM piece and it will last forever. Look after a piece of Katie Mullally silver and it will last forever. As with anything precious to you jewellery has to be looked after. The best way to care for your jewellery is to wear everyday, but when you're not wearing ideally keep in the pouch provided, which contains an anti-tarnish square, as exposure to the air and environment can cause your jewellery to tarnish over time. After wearing gently wipe each piece of jewellery clean of make up and skin oils with the cleaning cloth provided. Women's Recycled Sterling Silver American Coin Necklace In Katie Mullally