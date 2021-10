An off the shoulder top made with an exclusive AS by DF "Sydney Skies" print and hand applied sequins. AS by DF is committed to sustainability and being plastic-free. All shipping materials are made from 100% recycled materials and is 100% biodegradable, eliminating all plastic from packaging. Self: 100% Viscose Lining: 100% Viscose Dry clean only Women's Recycled Blue Sydney Skies Cold Shoulder Top Small AS by DF