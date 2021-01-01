THE pre- and post-workout layering piece you've been looking for. This all-year-round, sustainably made piece is designed with a relaxed versatile style in mind. Styling tip: pair with tights or any trousers you like. go as u.r. elongated shoulder panel made in a more sustainable way: Tencel is made from eucalyptus trees, which grow thick and fast on low-grade land. It takes just half an acre to grow enough trees to make one tonne of Tencel fibre. Tencel is produced without the use of pesticides or insecticides. 95% lyocell/ 5% elastane quick drying, easy care oversized, relaxed style lightweight, naturally breathable fabric wide sleeves, oversized body thick cuff and waist rib board warm hand wash please use an environmentally friendly detergent that does not release chemicals which can be harmful to your skin or to the environment wash with similar colours and lay flat to dry for optimal decomposition please remove all garment labels before disposal Women's Recycled White Tencel Wide-Sleeve Jumper Made From Wood Pulp Large go as u.r