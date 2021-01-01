The Matanza bikini bottom coverage is mid-to-full so is very practical for all adventures. It's super comfortable and 100% will not fall off, even if you bomb it into the ocean. The double layer gives a stretchy and strong fit, and you get 2-in-1 colours as it is reversible. You are guaranteed that your swimmers won't go see-through and you'll still be keen on them next summer. The colours are killer and can be mixed and matched with all tops - take your pick! Ethically made on the beautiful island of Bali, Indonesia. Hand wash, line dry Made from 100% regenerated ocean waste, Econyl No plastic packaging Women's Recycled Green The Matanza Bikini Bottom - & Neon Orange Reversible XXS Sundar Swim