The Ouse Swimsuit inspired by the local river our founder grew up swimming in, and still does to this day! These sustainable swimmers are designed to be worn in the wild; to climb, dive, jump and swim! The low scoop back with adjusting straps and v neck front gives a flattering fit whilst also being practical; the double layer means that not only is your swimsuit reversible but gives the fibre double strength so it won't go see-through and you'll feel killer and confident in it. The leg is mid-rise with a mid-coverage on the bottom - remember big bottom girls make the rockin' world go roundddd. Ethically made in Bali, Indonesia. Hand wash, line dry - easy as Made using ECONYL® 100% regenerated ocean waste No plastic packaging Women's Recycled Green The Ouse Swimsuit - & Neon Orange Reversible XS Sundar Swim