The Matanza bralette top with under-bust strap gives you support and comfort as the back has cross-over straps that you can pull as tight or as loose as you need. The straps tie in a bow, knot or however you'd like; they are super long and can be cut shorter if needed. The double layer means that you get 2-in-1 colours as it is reversible and you are guaranteed that your swimmers won't go see-through; you'll still be keen on them next summer. The colours are killer and can be mixed and matched with all bottoms - take your pick! Ethically made on the beautiful island of Bali, Indonesia. Hand wash, line dry - easy as Made from 100% regenerated ocean waste No plastic packaging Women's Recycled Turquoise The Matanza Bikini Top - & Coral Reversible XS Sundar Swim