The Sarno bikini top is a string triangle with small to mid coverage so is perfecto for those sun dwellers, yet still practical for those dips in the ocean and excellent for minimal tan lines; or just take off completely! The string is super long and can be cut to desired length once fitted. The double layer gives a stretchy and strong fit, and you get 2-in-1 colours as it is reversible, and you are guaranteed that your swimmers won't go see-through; you'll still be keen on them next summer. The colours are killer and can be mixed and matched with all bottoms - take your pick! Ethically made on the beautiful island of Bali, Indonesia. Hand wash and line dry Made from 100% regenerated ocean waste No plastic packaging Women's Recycled Turquoise The Sarno Bikini Top - & Coral Reversible XXS Sundar Swim