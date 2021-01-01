A mystical gemstone, the moonstone is ready to bring a touch of magic to your jewellery box, courtesy of these Stilla drop earrings. Featuring a pair of sparkling rose-cut moonstones which suspend from 18 carat gold plated sterling silver hoops, their unique spectacle setting means these gemstones can be admired from both sides, while creating maximum light reflection. Stack to your heart's content with other studs and hoops. 18 carat Gold Plated Sterling Silver with Moonstone Women's Recycled Yellow Gold Gold Vermeil Stilla Moonstone Drop Hoop Earrings Astley Clarke