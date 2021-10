60% Cupro / 40% Lenzing™ Viscose 30º Eco Machine Wash Vegan Add chic and style to your summer wardrobe with our WHIRLYGIG Dress. This gorgeous full-length maxi dress features a draped front wrap detail with a flattering low cut neckline and a frill hem finish to ensure effortless style and sophistication this summer! KOMODO Recommends Pair with our SKY GARDEN Jacket for a fashionable spring-summer layer! 30º Eco Machine Wash Women's Recycled Whirlygig Dress - Glasto-Nudes XS KOMODO