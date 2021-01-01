Women's Skechers Reggae Slim Stretch Appeal Strappy Sandal

Expand your range in adventurous style and custom-feel comfort with the Skechers Reggae Slim Stretch Appeal Strappy Sandal. This sandal features a Memory Foam full-length footbed for cushioned comfort. Features and Benefits Slim strappy stretch bands form zigzag slide straps at front and instep Bands with woven-in color edging detail and stitching accents Smooth synthetic heel sling strap for added comfort Soft fabric strap lining Memory Foam full-length cushioned comfort footbed Contoured footbed for added support and comfort Soft footbed lining Supportive shock-absorbing midsole Flexible rubber traction outsole