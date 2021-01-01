ALDO Women's Reilly Sustainable Combat Boot, Bone, 10

CleanStep: Introducting our new sustainable technology that helps clean & filter polluted water. Talk about cleaning up nice. Sustainable Shoe: A material made up of a 50/50 mixture of virgin thermoplastic rubber (TPR) and algae biomass. ALDO's Journey Towards Sustainability: Committed to creating, sourcing, and producing responsibly at ALDO, REILLY is one of many ways we make that commitment very clear. Combat Boot: These chunky combat lace-up booties are set on sturdy lug soles. Dress it up to channel its military roots or pair it with your best plaids for the grunge-girl look. Where to Wear: These combat boots were made for more than just walking and they are ready to work double duty, taking you from sunrise to post-work bevvies.