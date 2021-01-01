Women's Skechers Relaxed Fit Reggae Fest Willows Slip On

Breeze through your day with ease wearing the Skechers Relaxed Fit® Reggae Fest Willows Slip On. This sporty casual slip-on features cool air-mesh panels for breathability and a dual side elastic fabric panels for an easy slip-on fit. The Air Cooled Memory Foam® cushioned comfort insole provides long-lasting comfort and support to your feet and the flexible rubber outsole offers traction. Features and Benefits Part of the Relaxed Fit® Collection Vegan-friendly Skech Knit Mesh fabric upper Interwoven stability panels at toe and heel Cool air mesh panels Smooth front panel with zigzag weave detail Side seam accents Dual side elastic fabric panels for easy slip on fit Padded collar Soft fabric lining Relaxed Fit® design for a roomy comfortable fit Air Cooled Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole Reggae design cushioned supportive comfort midsole Flexible rubber traction outsole