Pink Cheetah Silicone Sport iWatch Band. Crafted from lightweight and flexible silicone, this iWatch band is skin-friendly for all-day comfort from the office to the gym.Apple iWatch not included0.95'' W x 0.1'' HPin-and-tuck closureSiliconeCompatible with Apple iWatch SE and series 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1Size 38/40 mm: suitable for 5.1'' to 7.1' wristImported