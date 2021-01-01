Womens Retro DAYCARE TEACHERS LOVE BRAINS This is My Scary Head V-Neck T-Shirt

Cute no pretend design to tell you just can't scare me I'm a DAYCARE TEACHER and I really like to pick the brain of school smart cookies. Can't mask how she loves babysitting, toddler chasing, or head start education Awesome retro Halloween week style for the nanny team, toddler chaser, babysitter, early childhood educator expert, books crew, trick or teach classroom life, to wear during fall goodbye party, zombie horror theme party, or for haunted houses team walk Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem