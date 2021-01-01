Womens Retro Fresh Juice Sunset. Life is Better With Fresh Juice! V-Neck T-Shirt

Retro Fresh Juice Vintage Sunset / Sunglasses holiday Design. This funny & fresh summertime Fresh Juice lovers design is guaranteed to make friends / colleagues laugh at the beach bar drinking Fresh Juice with friends! Life is Better With Fresh Juice! Life is a vacation in the sun when drinking Fresh Juice! This retro graphic with a funny, unique summer sunrise saying for Fresh Juice Lovers is no-fuss, easy and simple to wear when drinking Fresh Juice. Do you love Fresh Juice? This is perfect! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem