Wrangler Women's Retro Mae Mid Rise Stretch Boot Cut Jean, Vivianna, 17

FLATTERING FIT. This Retro mid-rise jean is designed with a contour waistband for a curve-hugging silhouette and a flattering fit. These Retro jeans will look as good when you go out in the evening as when you put them on. CLASSIC RETRO STYLE. You can’t beat the original, unless you are the original. With the new Wrangler Retro jeans, we enhanced our 1947 innovations with today’s premium standards of engineering and design. QUALITY MATERIALS. Constructed from a durable cotton stretch blend, these low rise jeans are built to last. From a lunch date to a night on the town, these jeans are built for comfort with a fashion forward style in mind. CLASSIC EMBELLISHMENTS. This boot cut jean is finished with our Wrangler “W” stitching on the back pockets and a Wrangler logo patch. Maintain that effortless classic style with a touch of retro. FIVE POCKET STYLING. Constructed with our classic five-pocket jean styling, this Retro jean is made with (2) embroidered hip pockets, (1) patch watch pocket, and (2) front scoop pockets. INSEAM MEASUREMENTS: Short = 30", Regular/Blank = 32", Long = 34", Extra Long = 36", Tall = 38"