Womens Retro Saxophone Player Jazz Musician Sax Keepin It Saxy V-Neck T-Shirt

Keepin It Saxy Sax Player Jazz Musician Retro Saxophone sunset graphic with musical notes. If you have a favorite musical instrument, then this cool saxophone design is just for you. Perfect gift if you are part of a marching band or a jazz musician band. Funny Keepin It Saxy Sax Player Jazz Musician Gift idea for Christmas, a birthday or any other present giving occasion. Get this present for the special musician, saxophonist or jazz music or marching band lover in your life! Funny I'm too SAXY Jazz Lover. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem