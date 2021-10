Your first name is Ursula and you are a cool mother, sister or aunt? Then this retro name outfit is perfect. On the vintage design is the name Ursula and the saying woman. Mythos Legend. to see. The retro Ursula woman mythos legend outfit is a great birthday gift for anyone who has this cool first name. Give your mother, grandma, aunt or sister a great birthday with this vintage name design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem