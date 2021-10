vintage Truck dad Retro Vintage, Monster vintage Truck tee for fathers has a graphic art illustration of a monster truck on it doing a wheelie on it with a retro 70s 80s stylish look! Great birthday present idea for a monster truck fan, truck driver, drift dreen truck, truck town, colorful trucks, the old drift, drifting, terrific trucks, moster truck, retro, vintage, indian truck Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem