Womens Retro Vintage Yin Yang in Lotus Sacred Geometry Spiritual V-Neck T-Shirt

Great Christmas present for yogis, Reiki masters, spiritual meditators, who are peace seekers, and mindfulness. Promote peace, gratitude, and kindness, Namaste with this cute Lotus. present for friends who follow Taoist, Hinduism, Buddhism. Cool yoga present is a great Mother's Day, Fathers Day, and zen Buddhist gift. Perfect for your yoga, meditation, New Age, yoga teacher, and spiritual practice. Cool Lotus Mandala Yin Yang design. Inspirational Meditation presents. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem