EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres Women’s Reverse Love High Low Sweater

Model Measurements: Height 5'9.5", Bust 34"B, Waist 25", Hips 35" Model is wearing Size M Relaxed fit Contrast ribbed crew neck Contrast ribbed cuffs; high-low hem Dance-Worthy Detail: Your cool-weather rotation has never been easier with this reversible sweater from EV1. Two in one= double the fun! 60% Cotton/40% Acrylic Machine washable Imported EV1 by Ellen DeGeneres Reversible High Low Sweater for Women This inclusive brand from Ellen DeGeneres was literally made to “put a smile on everyone’s face!” Not only is everything affordable, but it’s all comfortable, too. These are clothes that let you feel good in your own skin.