Crown of Thorns Pendant is inspired by the illuminescent sea star (or starfish) found in the mysterious depths of the world's oceans. It receives its name from venomous thorn-like spines that cover its upper surface. The (Black Spinel/ White Topaz) stones reflect light, as the starfish does, and the distorted appearance represents the starfish as seen in a dream-like state. Available in rhodium plated sterling silver studded with White Topaz and 18ct yellow gold vermeil with Black Spinel stones. sterling silver & Black Spinel stones Women's Gold Rhodium Crown Of Thorns Pendant Kasun