Women's Ribbed Asymmetrical One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit - Shade & Shore Red L

Your waterside style will be as gorgeous as it is comfortable with the Ribbed Asymmetrical One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit from Shade and Shore™. This swimsuit is finished in a solid hue with a ribbed texture to add chic vibes to your swim look, and is crafted from a soft and stretchy material for easy movement with a flexible fit. You'll love the one-shoulder design that features an adjustable strap with an asymmetrical, cut-out design at the front, along with a back strap with hook-and-loop closure to keep it in place. Complete your look with a beach cover-up, oversized sunnies and espadrille sandals. Color: Animal Print. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.