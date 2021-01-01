Women's Ribbed Tie-Front Bandeau Bikini Top - Shade & Shore Lavender Blue Stripe XL

Look and feel fabulous in and out of the water wearing this Ribbed Tie-Front Bandeau Bikini Top from Shade and Shore™. Adorned with a striped pattern on a ribbed backdrop to bring cool flair to your summer days, this tie-front bandeau bikini top has a back hook-and-loop fastener for added security. The printed bikini top is made with a touch of spandex to keep you moving comfortably, while removable cups offer customized coverage as you move through the day. Pair with matching bikini bottoms to create a striking beach ensemble. Size: XL. Color: blue/lavender. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.