Support Diabetes awareness month, be blue and gray strong. Great for someone who is struggling, is a survivor, friend, or family member. November is diabetes awareness month. Blue ribbon autumn Diabetes awareness, for women, men, grandma, grandpa, daughter, wife, husband, and friend fighting Diabetes. Great Survivor warrior support gift. Help fight Diabetes and show your support. Wear gray or blue. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem