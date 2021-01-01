Saucony Women's Ride 15 Running Shoe, Black/White, 8.5

Lighter, Softer and Faster: A new softer PWRRUN formula means a thicker stack of cushioning with less weight, for your springiest run yet. Heel-to-toe smoothness: New heel and forefoot beveling gives you a smooth stride, propelling you effortlessly from heel to toe. Fits like a dream: With deeper contouring into the midsole, you sit into the shoe, instead of on top of it, for an incredibly personalized and supportive fit. Lighter footprint: This style is vegan and contains recycled upper materials.