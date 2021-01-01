KEEN Women's Ridge Flex Mid Waterproof Boot - 10 - Rhubarb / Black

The KEEN Women's Ridge Flex Mid Waterproof Boot is a lightweight hiking boot designed for comfort and durability. The star of the show is the KEEN. BELLOWS FLEX Technology at the forefoot and heel which flexes as you move, reducing fatigue on the trail and reducing damage to High-wear points on the boot. You also have rugged leather Uppers and a wraparound toe cap, a KEEN.DRY membrane for waterproof breathable Performance, and an eco anti-odor lining to keep your feet fresh and cool for the long haul. Features of the KEEN Women's Ridge Flex Mid Waterproof Boot 5mm multi-directional lugs for traction Stability shank delivers lightweight support Heel-capture system for added stability Speed-lace webbing system for comfortably snug Fit KEEN.DRY waterproof, breathable membrane KEEN.BELLOWS FLEX in the Upper for more bend and less wear Environmentally preferred premium leather from LWG-certified tannery Eco Anti-Odor for natural odor control PFC-free, durable water High-abrasion rubber tip for added durability and protection