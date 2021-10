The Polish talent is now synonymous with an effortless rock ‘n’ roll cool; thanks to her locally handcrafted pieces that are coveted by the It set. She’s known to cut a sharp party mini and Pre-Fall’s feature ruching; sexy cutouts; deep-Vs; and statement ‘80s shoulders.Magda Butrym's jeans have a high-rise waist and fall to a flared hem. Style yours with a flowy top for a weekend look.