Womens Riley Quartz Stainless Multifunction Watch Color 2T SilverGold Model ES3204

Made in USA or Imported Case size: 38mm; Band size: 18mm; quartz movement with luminous 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported Round stainless steel case with gold tone top ring and crystal detail at bezel; silver satin dial with crystal hour markers Two-tone stainless steel and gold tone plated bracelet with deployment clasp closure Multifunction watch with stopwatch functionality; three separate dials to track hours, minutes and seconds; timer; 24 hour. Ensure the crown is in the closed position before contact with water Water resistant to 330 feet (100 M): suitable for bathing, swimming or snorkeling, but is not resistant enough to withstand scuba diving Circumference: 175 +/- 5 mm