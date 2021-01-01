From roper

Roper womens Riley Western Boot, Brown, 7 US

$59.77 on sale
($70.00 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

EMBROIDERED DESIGN - Cowgirl Cute Boots with Classic Western styling and embroidery on shaft and foot SNIP TOE FASHION PROFILE – Snip Toe Western Cowboy Boot with traditional western heel and long wearing rubber sole COMFORTABLE CUSHION INSOLE - Women love the Comfort and this Cushioned Insole is designed to keep you just that way at all times. LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE REAL LEATHER – Classic Western Styled Fashion Boot designed and made with High Quality Synthetic Leathers to combine style, fashion and durability all at an affordable price. EXCELLENT WORKMANSHIP - Crafted with fashionable and classic western styling for the Cowgirl in every woman!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com